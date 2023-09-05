Anthony Johnson is live on the Jersey Shore where beachgoers are finding alternative ways to have fun and cool down amid the heat advisory.

Jersey Shore beachgoers looking to beat heat warned to stay out of water due to rip currents

ASBURY PARK, New Jersey (WABC) -- Officials are warning beachgoers at the Jersey Shore to stay out of the water despite the sweltering heat due to rough surf.

There were several drownings and rescue missions over the Labor Day weekend because of strong rip currents making it dangerous for swimming.

Many beaches no longer have lifeguards because they are short-staffed.

Visitors from Asbury Park are trying to enjoy their last taste of summer as the crowded shores clear up after Labor Day.

"Am I disappointed? Nah. You can't beat a day at the beach, even though I can't go in," Dina Roskin said.

The waters can tempt beachgoers because of the surfing conditions but there were red flag warnings and lifeguards on ATV's trying to keep the public safe.

"Most of the beaches are closed. They don't have lifeguards on duty. This surf is supposed to build a little today, so it won't get any better anytime soon," said Joe Bongiovanni, Asbury Park Beach Safety Supervisor.

Beachgoers like Elizabeth Ferrer are still trying to go to the beach while obeying safety protocols.

"A little disappointed we can't go in cause we drove out here and wanted to enjoy the day. But we're making the most of it," Elizabeth Ferrer said.

