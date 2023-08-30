Long Island ocean beaches closed, caution urged at Jersey Shore due to rip current concerns

Strong rip currents and rough surf from Hurricane Franklin led to cautionary measures at the Jersey Shore and Long Island ocean beaches.

AVON-BY-THE-SEA, New Jersey (WABC) -- All the storm activity in the Atlantic Ocean has made for a rough day at the beach for anyone looking to soak up the last moments of summer.

Governor Kathy Hochul urged officials on Long Island to suspend swimming at Long Island ocean beaches because of flooding and rough surf conditions from Hurricane Franklin.

"As peak hurricane season approaches, the safety of all New Yorkers remains my top priority," Governor Hochul said. "With tropical storms and hurricanes affecting our beaches on Long Island, we are taking proactive steps to protect New Yorkers, and I urge everyone to remain vigilant."

The restrictions are expected to remain in place at Robert Moses, Hither Hills and Jones Beach State Parks as long as adverse conditions persist.

Jones Beach was flooded, but an eight-foot high wall of sand built earlier Wednesday prevented water from entering the central boardwalk and bathrooms. Sections of Robert Moses and Heather Hills were also impassable due to flooding

New York State Parks will make the decision Thursday morning on whether to reopen Jones Beach and Robert Moses state parks to swimming.

Four Hempstead beaches including Point Lookout Beach, Lido Beach, Lido Beach West and Atlantic Beach, were all red flagged for the day.

Meanwhile along the Jersey Shore, swimmers are being told to be cautious because of dangerous rip currents.

"It's a perfect set up for them. We are letting them do what they want, we gave them a little extra beach today to do it. We took a chunk of this (beach) and said you can have the whole thing, so they were happy," said Jesse Levine, chief lifeguard of Avon-by-the-Sea.

Happy and cautious is the approach lifeguards and swimmers say they are taking.

"As far as surfing goes, we appreciate the rip currents and use them because they really help with the paddle out, but when you're swimming it's always really important to be cautious and be aware of how to get out of a rip current," said 15-year-old Elliot.

Rip currents are quite common along the Jersey Shore, but even more so at times when there are storms, even those far from the coast.

"Any time we have storms coming up and off the coast, obviously we are concerned about rip currents first and foremost, they can be very treacherous out there," Monmouth County Sheriff Shaun Golden said.

Levine says rip currents are always near jetties and rocks. He says the sand churns up, the water gets deep and that's how swimmers start floating away or get pulled out.

It has happened to 14-year-old surfer Cameron.

"It was high tide, I was a little kid and I got ripped out, and a lifeguard had to come and get me," he said.

"If you get caught in a rip current, just signal for help, don't try to fight the current, swim with it, swim parallel to the shore until you break free from the rip current and you can swim back in," Golden said.

Levine expects a smoother surf at Avon-by-the-Sea for the long holiday weekend.

"We're looking for a good situation. We hope everyone uses their head and swim in front of us, or near us and not by themselves not before hours or after hours," he said. "The are the most dangerous things when people try to swim when no one is around and we can't help them."

