Suspects make off with bag of jewelry in 66 second burglary

PARAMUS, New Jersey (WABC) -- Thousands of dollars in jewelry was stolen from a store in New Jersey early Thursday morning and police are still searching for the suspects.

The incident at Jewelry Exchange on State Highway 4 in Paramus matches what officials call a "three-minute burglary."

Suspects get in, grab as much as they can and leave as quickly as possible to avoid being caught by police.

Surveillance video shows the two masked suspects enter the exchange through a broken window, fill a bag with the loot and take off.

All in just 66 seconds.

The Jewelry Security Alliance says about 70% of burglaries are three-minute burglaries with millions of dollars in merchandise stolen in the process.

And this was not the first jewelry-related crime in Paramus this month.

At the beginning of March, a traveling jewelry salesperson was targeted and had $120,000 in merchandise stolen in a diversion theft.

