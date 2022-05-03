Outage at JFK Airport leads to delays, confusion

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7ny.com/video/embed/?pid=11812262" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> "In America: An Anthology of Fashion" is launching at the Metropolitan Museum of Art with Monday's Met Gala, opening to the public May 7.

International arrivals at Terminal 5 are experiencing delays due to a power outage. Power has been restored and screening for international passengers has resumed. Please check with your airline for additional flight updates. — Kennedy Airport. Wear a Face Covering. (@JFKairport) May 3, 2022

NEW YORK CITY (WABC) -- A huge power outage led to flight delays at John F. Kennedy Airport in New York City Monday night.Power was restored late Monday and screenings for international resumed.However, there are still some international arrival delays at Terminal 5 as result of the outage, according to the airport.The outage led to long lines, non-working computers and confusion.There's no word yet on what led to the power outage.