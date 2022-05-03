Travel

Outage at JFK Airport leads to delays, confusion

By Eyewitness News
NEW YORK CITY (WABC) -- A huge power outage led to flight delays at John F. Kennedy Airport in New York City Monday night.

Power was restored late Monday and screenings for international resumed.

However, there are still some international arrival delays at Terminal 5 as result of the outage, according to the airport.



The outage led to long lines, non-working computers and confusion.

There's no word yet on what led to the power outage.


