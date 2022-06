The Jimmy Awards Intermission Show airs tonight on ABC7NY

Submit a tip or story idea to Eyewitness News

MANHATTAN, New York (WABC) -- The nation's best high school musical theater students from around the country will make their Broadway debuts Monday night.This year, 92 nominees, coming from 46 high school musical theatre awards competitions across the U.S., will compete in The Jimmy Awards at the Minskoff Theatre in Manhattan.It's the first time in three years that event will take place in person.The show will feature dynamic ensemble and solo performances, and will culminate with the presentation of awards given to the best performances by an actress and actor, as well as other honors and scholarships.The winners will be chosen by a panel of industry experts.Nominees prepared for the show during an intensive seven-day training program that will include coaching and rehearsals led by some of Broadway's most accomplished professionals.