The Jimmy Awards Intermission Show airs tonight on ABC7NY

This year, 92 nominees, coming from 46 high school musical theatre awards competitions across the U.S., will compete in The Jimmy Awards at the Minskoff Theatre in Manhattan.
You can watch the Jimmy Award Intermission Show here Monday night on ABC7NY, and on the station's free news and connected TV apps on Amazon FireTV, Android TV, Apple TV and Roku.
It's the first time in three years that event will take place in person.
The show will feature dynamic ensemble and solo performances, and will culminate with the presentation of awards given to the best performances by an actress and actor, as well as other honors and scholarships.
The winners will be chosen by a panel of industry experts.
Nominees prepared for the show during an intensive seven-day training program that will include coaching and rehearsals led by some of Broadway's most accomplished professionals.
