  • Watch Now
  • Watch Now

WATCH LIVE

New York CityNew JerseyLong IslandNorthern SuburbsConnecticut
EDIT
Welcome,
Your Account
Log Out
POLITICS

Biden to create national monuments in Nevada, Texas at conservation summit

The monuments in Texas and Nevada include more than half a million acres.

BySarah Kolinovsky ABCNews logo
Tuesday, March 21, 2023 6:44PM
Biden to create national monuments in Nevada, Texas
EMBED <>More Videos

Biden named Avi Kwa Ame National Monument in Nevada and Castner Range National Monument in Texas as the nation's newest monuments.

President Joe Biden announced on Tuesday the establishment of two new national monuments, protecting land totalling more than half a million acres during a speech at the White House's Conservation in Action Summit at the Interior Department.

Biden named Avi Kwa Ame National Monument in Nevada and Castner Range National Monument in Texas as the nation's newest monuments.

Wildflowers bloom on the Castner Range, in El Paso, Texas. It served as a training and testing site for the U.S. Army from World War II to the Vietnam War, and was closed in 1966.
Mark Clune

Biden will also direct the Commerce Secretary Gina Raimondo to consider creating a new National Marine Sanctuary designation to protect U.S. waters surrounding Pacific islands.

The day of conservation comes as Biden approved more drilling in Alaska for the Willow Project, a move environmental groups have slammed, and one day after the United Nations released a dire climate change report.

Joshua trees along Walking Box Ranch Road, with Spirit Mountain in the background, in Avi Kwa Ame National Monument, Nevada.
Alan O'Neill/The Honor Avi Kwa Ame Coalition
Report a correction or typo
Copyright © 2023 ABC News Internet Ventures.
Watch Live
ON NOW