Sports anchor Joe Buck takes over as 'Jeopardy!' guest host

LOS ANGELES -- A new guest host takes the reins of Jeopardy! this week.Fox Sports anchor Joe Buck starts his stint as host of the popular game show tonight.Buck has covered championship games throughout his 30 years as a sportscaster and says hosting Jeopardy! is a highlight of his career.Buck's hosting duties come as Jeopardy! wraps season 37.Buck said he is a lifelong fan of Jeopardy!"I think anybody that came in as guest host wants to put their own stamp on it," said Buck. "So if mine is trying to have a little fun along the way, trying to loosen it up, trying to have fun with the contestants, maybe have fun with one of the clues - that's kind of the way I'm going about it."He says being a host gives him a new appreciation of the show.Guest hosts in recent weeks have included GMA's Robin Roberts and George Stephanopoulos and actor LeVar Burton.