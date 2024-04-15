John Sterling, legendary radio voice of the New York Yankees, retiring after 36 seasons

NEW YORK (WABC) -- The legendary radio voice of the New York Yankees, John Sterling, is retiring, effective immediately, the team announced on Monday.

Sterling is 85 years old and has been calling Yankees games for 36 years.

He has called 5,420 regular season Yankees games and 211 postseason Yankees games. His final game this season was the Yankees' 8-3 win vs. Toronto on Sunday, April 7.

Sterling will be recognized in a pregame ceremony on April 20 and will visit the WFAN booth during the game.

"I am a very blessed human being. I have been able to do what I wanted, broadcasting for 64 years," Sterling said. "As a little boy growing up in New York as a Yankees fan, I was able to broadcast the Yankees for 36 years. It's all to my benefit, and I leave very, very happy. I look forward to seeing everyone again on Saturday."

The Yankees released a statement about what Sterling means to the organization:

"Fans find a certain comfort in the daily rhythms of baseball. Day in and day out, season after season, and city after city, John Sterling used his seat in the broadcast booth to bring Yankees fans the heartbeat of the game, employing an orotund voice and colorful personality that were distinctly, unmistakably his own. John informed and entertained, and he exemplified what it means to be a New Yorker with an unapologetic and boisterous style that exuded his passion for baseball, broadcasting and the New York Yankees.



"There is no shortage of adjectives to describe John and what he means to this organization and our millions of fans around the world. But what makes John a goliath of the sports broadcasting world was how sacred he held his role as voice of the Yankees. Showing up to perform virtually every single day since 1989, he was a pillar for Yankees fans who relied on the comfort and familiarity of his voice to be the soundtrack of their spring, summer and fall. Given the tremendous care he had for the team and his performance on the air, it's not a stretch to believe that our fans live and die with every pitch because John Sterling did the same.



"We congratulate John on a remarkable and illustrious career. His contributions to this great game and to the Yankees franchise will echo long into the future."

Sterling, a native New Yorkers, was inducted into the New York State Broadcasters Hall of Fame in 2016.

For the past 29 years, Sterling has been a spokesman for the Leukemia Society of America. He is the proud father of four children: daughter Abigail and triplets, Veronica, Bradford and Derek.

