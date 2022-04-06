Family searching for 15-year-old with autism who was last seen in the Bronx 3 days ago

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7ny.com/video/embed/?pid=11697383" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> ﻿In this episode of "Missing" Eyewitness News Investigative Reporter Kristin Thorne profiles a young mother, Chelsea Michelle Cobo, who vanished from Brooklyn in 2016.

MORRIS PARK, The Bronx (WABC) -- Family members of a teen with autism are desperate to find him and are asking for help.Fifteen-year-old Jose Coatl was last seen three days ago.The teen was leaving his home on Pierce Avenue in the Morris Park neighborhood of the Bronx around 7:00 p.m. on April 2nd.Coatl was last seen wearing a red t-shirt and grey sweatpants. He is approximately 5'4" and around 120lbs.Anyone with information in regard to this incident is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).The public can also submit their tips by logging onto the CrimeStoppers website at https://crimestoppers.nypdonline.org/ or on Twitter @NYPDTips.All calls are strictly confidential.----------