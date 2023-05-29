NYPD missing person: Police searching for missing 29-year-old man in the Bronx

BEDFORD PARK, Bronx (WABC) -- The NYPD is seeking the public's help in finding a Bronx man who has been reported missing.

Joshua Colon, 29, was last seen on Saturday at around 3:30 p.m. leaving his residence at 19 West Mosholu Parkway North in the Bedford Park section of the Bronx.

He is described as 6'3" tall, heavy build, brown eyes, brown hair and beard.

Police say Colon suffers from a brain damage stemmed from a previous head trauma.

He was last seen wearing black slippers, a grey shirt, and blue sweat shorts.

Colon is also said to frequent Manhattan, specifically the south of 38th Street.

Anyone with information in regard to this incident is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). The public can also submit their tips by logging onto the CrimeStoppers website or on Twitter @NYPDTips.