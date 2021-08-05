localish

Wayne L. Mack: From Janitor to Judge!

By Chaz Miller
EMBED <>More Videos

Wayne L. Mack: From Janitor to Judge!

CONROE, Texas -- Judge Wayne Mack's path to the bench in Montgomery County was anything but conventional.

Mack moved to Texas in 1985 to take an unpaid internship in the youth department of a church. He needed to make money, so he also took a job as a custodian for Montgomery County.

Mack slowly worked his way up over the years, ultimately becoming Justice of the Peace for Montgomery County Precinct in 2014.

His career came full circle.

"The courthouse in Downtown Conroe was actually my assigned building," said Judge Mack. "In that same building they now call me judge."

Judge Mack says he still isn't used to everyone standing when he enters a courtroom, but he's thankful to be serving his community on a daily basis.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
conroecourtjudgektrklocalish
LOCALISH
Wayne L. Mack: From Janitor to Judge!
Meet Da Bunnoli: Part cinnamon bun, part cannoli
N.J. worker spends 2.5 hours cleaning wrong house
LA's first roller disco in a garden
TOP STORIES
Exclusive video shows shooting that injured 2 passengers on MTA bus
14 injured as driver causes chaos in attempt to flee NYPD
NY launches Excelsior Pass Plus to expand proof of vax program
Moderna COVID-19 vaccine remains 93% effective at 6 months
16 displaced when car leaves gaping hole in multifamily home in NJ
NYC targets areas with low COVID vaccination rates
Murders down, gun arrests up in July, mayor says
Show More
Brothers in car stabbed by suspects on e-scooters
NY Judiciary Committee requests Cuomo's evidence
Search for attacker who beat woman on subway, attempted to rape her
AccuWeather: Clouds break for sun
Search for 2 men who beat, stabbed man in Brooklyn
More TOP STORIES News