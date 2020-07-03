Pets & Animals

How to de-stress your pets for 4th of July fireworks

By
NEW YORK (WABC) -- Spectacular and beautiful as the Fourth of July fireworks might be, they might just be too much for your pets.

Some pet owners are having to find ways to deal with frightened pets.

"Fireworks can often be very stressful for pets and fortunately there are ways in which we can help them," Bideawee President and CEO Leslie Granger said.

Granger, CEO of the country's oldest animal welfare and pet adoption agencies, says you first might find a safe place for your dog or cat in your home when the fireworks begin.

"Close the windows, close curtains to try to minimize any flashes of light that also may bother them," Granger said.

One cat owner suggested that building up to the holiday, you can start some desensitizing and counter-conditioning measures.

"Youtube or an app that introduces your pet to scary sounds but in a controlled environment so you can keep them low and you can do it at a shorter period of time," Granger said.

One pet handler says if they exhibit calm behavior, then reward them with a treat so that they associate those noises with a positive outcome.

They say you must remain calm also. Your pet is paying attention to your body language and what they find comforting.

"Their bed, a blanket, some of their favorite toys create a calming environment," Granger said.

Granger also suggests nutraceuticals.

"Hemp based calming chews are common," Granger said. "You can find them in different pet stores or online or CBD oil also."

Granger adds that the key is finding calm and comfort for you pet.

