New Jersey observes Juneteenth with flag-raising ceremonies, bill signing

By Eyewitness News
PATERSON, New Jersey (WABC) -- Saturday marks Juneteenth, the first new national holiday in nearly 40 years, and celebrations are already underway in New Jersey.

State agencies and courts are closed, and many state workers have the day off.

In Paterson, Mayor Andre Sayegh and members of the community marked the day with a flag-raising ceremony on Market Street.

The date marks the historic moment when slaves in Galveston, Texas, finally heard they were free.

It came more than two months after Confederate General Robert E. Lee surrendered to Ulysses S. Grant in Appomattox Court House in Virginia, signaling the end of the Civil War.

The Emancipation Proclamation went into effect on January 1, 1863 and freed slaves in the states of rebellion, including Texas, but it took a long time for the word to spread.

Black families have been saluting this day for more than a century and a half, and now, the country has recognized the historic date.

Governor Phil Murphy is expected to discuss housing discrimination, which is still a major issue for Blacks searching for homes and is directly tied to generational wealth.

Murphy will give remarks at Calvary Baptist Church on East 18th Street and then sign legislation to prevent housing discrimination.

President Joe Biden signed a bill Thursday making Juneteenth a federal holiday that will be observed Friday, since the actual date falls on a Saturday.

