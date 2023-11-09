Shannon Sohn is over the crowds in Times square in Newscopter7.

Crowds gather in Times Square for 'surprise' from BTS member Jung Kook

TIMES SQUARE, Manhattan (WABC) -- A large crowd is forming in Times Square in front of the Pele Store in hopes of catching a surprise from one of music's biggest stars.

BTS' youngest member, Jung Kook, is expected to hold a "special event" in New York City Thursday evening. A stage was set up in front of a Jung Kook billboard in Times Square, fueling fans' excitement.

Fans speculate there will be a surprise concert by Jung Kook tonight, and an estimated couple thousand fans have gathered in anticipation.

BTS' management company tweeted Wednesday that there would be a surprise in New York City on Thursday.

Jung Kook dropped his solo debut album "Golden" on November 3.

He kicked off GMA's Summer Concert Series in July, and fans camped out for a week ahead of the show.

