Justice for Junior: Jury deliberations to begin Thursday

By Eyewitness News
NEW YORK (WABC) -- Jury deliberations are expected to begin on Thursday in the trial of the reputed gang members accused of killing 15-year-old Lesandro "Junior" Guzman-Feliz.

Closing arguments by lawyers representing the first five defendants and by prosecutors wrapped up Tuesday afternoon.

The judge is expected to charge the jury Thursday morning, with deliberations starting after that.

Antonio Rodriguez Hernandez Santiago, Jonaiki Martinez Estrella, Jose Muniz and Manuel Rivera and Elvin Garcia are on trial, accused of stabbing Guzman-Feliz.

They are all charged with first- and second-degree murder, manslaughter, conspiracy, gang assault and criminal possession of a weapon.

It has been an extremely emotional trial, so much so that Junior's mother had several outbursts and agreed to watch the trial in another room.

The trial started last month and centered around one of the five suspects who flipped, testifying against the others.

If they are convicted, they face up to life in prison.

