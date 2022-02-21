Arts & Entertainment

Justin Bieber postpones concert due to COVID-19 outbreak within his 'Justice World Tour' team

LAS VEGAS -- Justin Bieber's "Justice World Tour" has been struck by COVID-19.

Bieber was set to take the stage in Las Vegas Sunday night, but that concert has now been postponed to June 28 following a COVID-19 outbreak within the 27-year-old pop star's team.

"Justin is of course hugely disappointed, but the health and safety of his crew and fans is always his number one priority," the tour said on their Twitter page.

According to Variety, Bieber himself has also tested positive for coronavirus.



Tickets bought for Sunday's Las Vegas show will be honored for the rescheduled date, and refunds can be made at the point of purchase, according to the tour.

No other tour dates have been postponed yet.

Bieber is expected to play at The Forum in Inglewood on Thursday, but it's unclear if that will happen.

