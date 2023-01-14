WABC-TV reporter CeFaan Kim honored at Korean American Association of Greater NY gala

Eyewitness News reporter Janice Yu emceed the 63rd anniversary of the Korean American Association of Greater New York gala Friday night in Midtown, where reporter CeFaan Kim was honored with an award.

MIDTOWN, Manhattan (WABC) -- A special honor was bestowed upon some people making a difference in the Korean American community.

Eyewitness News' own Janice Yu emceed the 63rd anniversary of the Korean American Association of Greater New York gala Friday night in Midtown, Manhattan.

The gala was held at the Ziegfeld Ballroom.

Among the honorees was another familiar face, Eyewitness News reporter CeFaan Kim, who was presented with the Community Trailblazer award.

The organization has serving Korean Americans in our area since 1960.

----------

