Twitch streamer Kai Cenat 'disappointed' by destructive crowds at Union Square Park on Friday

"I am beyond disappointed in anyone that became destructive that day," Cenat said in his first online video since Friday.

UNION SQUARE, Manhattan (WABC) -- Twitch streamer and online influencer Kai Cenat spoke out for the first time after crowds erupted in Union Square Park.

"After Friday bro, I've come to realize the amount of, not only power, but influence that I have on people," Cenat said in a video entitled, "First stream after New York".

In Cenat's first stream since the chaos, he says the event was supposed to be a "safe and fun" giveaway. He says what ended up happening was not his intention.

"I am beyond disappointed in anyone that became destructive that day," Cenat also said.

At the height of the riot, shouting teenagers swung objects at car windows, threw paint cans and set off fire extinguishers. Some people climbed on a moving vehicle, falling off as it sped away. Others pounded on or climbed atop city buses.

Police made at least 65 arrests, including 30 juveniles.

Cenat went on to say that because he is from New York, it has always been his dream to give back to the community.

Cenat is facing 3 charges including riot, first degree, causing public injury and damage, which is a felony. He faces 2 misdemeanor charges of inciting a riot and unlawful assembly.

The streamer vowed to "do it in the correct way" in the future.

The NYPD continues to search for some of the young people who were in the street Friday.

Cenat faces charges, and members of the NYPD are still looking for some of the young people who were in the street Friday.

----------

* Get Eyewitness News Delivered

* Follow us on YouTube

* More local news

* Send us a news tip

* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts

Submit a tip or story idea to Eyewitness News

Have a breaking news tip or an idea for a story we should cover? Send it to Eyewitness News using the form below. If attaching a video or photo, terms of use apply.