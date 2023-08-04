Who is Twitch streamer Kai Cenat?

Josh Einiger interviewed a woman who took shelter with her baby inside a bank after mayhem broke out in Union Square.

UNION SQUARE, Manhattan (WABC) -- The crowd of thousands of people who gathered in New York City's Union Square on Friday afternoon did so for an Internet personality's hyped giveaway.

Kai Cenat, 21, is a video creator with 6.5 million followers on the streaming platform Twitch, where he regularly livestreams.

He also boasts 4 million subscribers on YouTube, where he posts daily life and comedy vlogs ranging from "Fake Hibachi Chef Prank!" to his most recent video, "I Rented Us Girlfriends In Japan!"

His 299 YouTube videos have amassed more than 276 million views.

In 2022, he was crowned streamer of the year at the 12th annual Streamy Awards.

According to Kai Cenat's website, he was born December 16, 2001 in New York City.

He uploaded his first YouTube video on January 13, 2018. He began streaming on Twitch in February 2021.

He was temporarily banned from Twitch earlier this year "due to a violation of Twitch's... terms of service."

Cenat holds that record for having the most subscriptions to his Twitch channel with more than 300,000.

On Firday, Cenat posted an image on his website and on Instagram promoting a giveaway at 4 p.m. Union Square Park.

Some young people leaving the park said they had come expecting to get a computer for livestreaming and a new PlayStation.

Instead, thousands showed up and chaos ensued.

----------

* Get Eyewitness News Delivered

* More Manhattan news

* Send us a news tip

* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts

* Follow us on YouTube

Submit a tip or story idea to Eyewitness News

Have a breaking news tip or an idea for a story we should cover? Send it to Eyewitness News using the form below. If attaching a video or photo, terms of use apply.