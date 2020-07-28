Arts & Entertainment

Kanye West files to be on New Jersey's presidential ballot

Kanye West answers questions from senior pastor Joel Osteen during a service at Lakewood Church, Sunday, Nov. 17, 2019, in Houston. (AP Photo/Michael Wyke)

SOUTH CAROLINA (WABC) -- Kanye West's bid to appear on the New Jersey ballot for president is full steam ahead.

West has submitted petitions Monday, with 1,327 signatures in his quest for a presidential run.

In the Garden State, the requirement for Independent candidates to file for president is 800 signatures.

West's first campaign event took place in South Carolina since announcing plans to run for president.
The rally is scheduled to take place in South Carolina with attendance limited to registered guests only.


The American rapper tweeted a link for a petition to put him on the Ballot in South Carolina.


West announced his running for presidency on July 4.
The music mogul made the announcement in a tweet, writing, 'We must now realize the promise of America by trusting God, unifying our vision and building our future."



West, who is a vocal supporter of U.S. President Donald Trump, announced that he would run for president in 2020 in an apparent challenge to Trump and his presumptive Democratic rival, former Vice President Joe Biden.

"We must now realize the promise of America by trusting God, unifying our vision and building our future. I am running for president of the United States," West wrote in a Twitter post, adding an American flag emoji and the hashtag "#2020VISION".


It was not immediately clear if West was serious about vying for the presidency four months before the Nov. 3 election or if he had filed any official paperwork to appear on state election ballots.

The deadline to add independent candidates to the ballot has not yet passed in many states.

The music mogul first announced back in 2015 that he would run for the White House this year, but then he and his equally famous wife Kim Kardashian West cozied up to President Trump.

RELATED: Kanye West goes on epic rant, announces 2020 presidential run at VMAs


At one meeting in October 2018, West delivered a rambling, profanity-laden speech in which he discussed alternative universes and his diagnosis of bipolar disorder, which he said was actually sleep deprivation.

Elon Musk, the chief executive of electric-car maker Tesla and another celebrity known for eccentric outbursts, endorsed West's Twitter post: "You have my full support!" he wrote.

If West is serious, it will be tough for him to get on the ballot even as an Independent this late in the race.

