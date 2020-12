Kardashian-Jenners ink new content deal with Hulu

The Kardashians are going to keep the content coming -- to Hulu.The streaming service on Thursday announced that members of the Kardashian/Jenner brood will be working with Hulu as part of a multi-year deal.The announcement was made at Disney's Investor Day , naming Kris Kardashian, Kim Kardashian West, Kourtney Kardashian, Khloe Kardashian, Kendall Jenner and Kylie Jenner as those included in the deal.Internationally, the Kardashian-produced content will be available on Star, the company's just-announced international streaming service.The first project from the deal is expected to debut in late 2021, according to a release. No further details were provided.The news comes a few months after the family announced the end of their long-running E! reality show, "Keeping Up with the Kardashians."In a statement posted to her Instagram account in September, Kim Kardashian West wrote, "This show made us who we are and I will be forever in debt to everyone who played a role in shaping our careers and changing our lives forever."