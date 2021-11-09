Family of Kathleen Durst speaks out after Robert Durst charged with her murder

James McCormack, Durst's older brother, thanked Westchester District Attorney Mimi Rocah but questioned why it took 40 years.
"Our family and our attorneys have provided DA Rocah and several of her predecessors with witnesses and evidence that prove Robert Durst murdered Kathie, yet it took the office of the Westchester District Attorney nearly 40 years to indict Durst," McCormack said. "Now more than ever it is important to ask why it took so long to get to this point? My family and I have serious questions, and we deserve answers."
READ MORE | NYC schools begin hosting pop-up COVID-19 vaccine sites
McCormack questioned whether prosecutors protected the Durst family, whether police conducted a proper investigation, and why Durst was allowed to stand trial in Los Angeles for killing someone else before standing trial for Kathie Durst's murder.
"We want both closure and justice for Kathie and our family, which has suffered from her disappearance, murder, and the concealment of her remains," McCormack said.
McCormack family attorney Bob Abrams took particular aim at former Westchester District Attorney Judge Jeanine Pirro, who he said held a "clandestine, private meeting" with Douglas Durst after which she told her staff to stand down.
Abrams called on prosecutors to investigate whether Douglas Durst's $400,000 political donation to former Gov. George Pataki, whom Abrams described as Pirro's mentor, was a quid pro quo.
"As much as we appreciate what District Attorney Rocah has done by indicting Robert Durst for Kathie's murder...what she did is what her job requires her to do," Abrams said. "She indicted a murderer for killing somebody. Kudos to her because that was not done for the past 40 years."
Abrams also took aim at the Durst family.
"All they cared about was money," he said. "They didn't care about Kathie.
ALSO READ | Where are the most rats being spotted in New York City?
He promised to present evidence next month against people the family believes participated in a cover-up of Kathie Durst's murder.
Dave Catalfamo, a former aide to Gov. Pataki, issued a statement that Abrams' "insinuations are plain nuts."
A Durst family spokesperson issued the following statement disputing the claims.
"Mr. Abrams has a long history of leveling hollow, baseless attacks without ever providing a single shred of documentation to substantiate his wild claims," the spokesperson said. "In the last two years, Abrams has named the Durst Organization or Douglas Durst more than 30 times in court filings. Time and time again, these accusations have been summarily dismissed and thrown out by the courts. Additionally, Douglas Durst spent six hours testifying against Robert earlier this year in concert with the California prosecutors. He denied these wild accusations under oath and also noted about Robert, 'He'd like to murder me.' Abrams has now accused George Pataki, John Lewin, and Jeannine Pirro of aiding Robert Durst in the cover up of his crimes. His record of failed litigation makes it clear that he is a far better conspiracy theorist than lawyer."
----------
* More Northern Suburbs news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
* Follow us on YouTube
Submit a News Tip