Extra Time: NYPD Commissioner Sewell's resignation comes as surprise

In this edition of 'Eyewitness News Extra Time,' we begin with the stunning breaking news about NYPD Commissioner Keechant Sewell's resignation.

NEW YORK (WABC) -- In this edition of 'Eyewitness News Extra Time,' we begin with the stunning breaking news about NYPD Commissioner Keechant Sewell's resignation.

The announcement comes just a year and a half after taking the job.

Sewell was one of Mayor Adams' most high-profile appointments. Just 18 months ago, Sewell was the chief of detectives for the relatively small Nassau County Police Department when she was asked to head the largest police department in the country.

So, did former officer Mayor Eric Adams play a role in all this? Reporter Josh Einiger has the details.

Meanwhile, NJ Burkett spent the day with the police commissioner on Friday, touring one of the most dangerous neighborhoods in the city, on Staten Island. Burkett has more on the takeaways from that experience.

Here are the other major headlines from Monday's show:

Trump lands in FL ahead of court appearance

Donald Trump and his allies are escalating efforts to undermine the criminal case against him and drum up protests as the former president braces for a history-making federal court appearance this week on dozens of felony charges accusing him of illegally hoarding classified information.

Trump's Tuesday afternoon appearance in Miami will mark his second time in as many months facing a judge on criminal charges. But unlike a New York case some legal analysts derided as relatively trivial, the Justice Department's first prosecution of a former president concerns conduct that prosecutors say jeopardized national security and that involves Espionage Act charges carrying the threat of a significant prison sentence in the event of conviction.

I-95 collapse

Sources tell 6abc Action News that human remains have been found in the wreckage after a tanker truck fire led to the partial collapse of I-95 in Philadelphia over the weekend. The driver's remains were removed from the cab of the tractor-trailer on Monday morning, sources said.

You can watch 'The Countdown' live Monday-Friday at 6:30 p.m. on ABC7NY.com or our ABC7NY app on Roku, FireTV, Apple TV and Android TV.

----------

* Get Eyewitness News Delivered

* More New York City news

* Send us a news tip

* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts

* Follow us on YouTube

Submit a tip or story idea to Eyewitness News

Have a breaking news tip or an idea for a story we should cover? Send it to Eyewitness News using the form below. If attaching a video or photo, terms of use apply.