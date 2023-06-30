Keechant Sewell marks last day as New York City police commissioner

NEW YORK CITY (WABC) -- Friday marks New York City Police Commissioner Keechant Sewell's last day on the job.

Sewell announced her departure in a letter to the NYPD rank and file a couple of weeks ago.

She has not addressed publically why she's leaving.

Mayor Eric Adams, who was seemingly taken by surprise by the announcement, has not named a reason either.

The commissioner received a standing ovation at an event the day after she sent the letter announcing her departure.

Sources say tensions between the commissioner and Mayor Adams had been brewing for some time now and that she has felt micromanaged by the mayor's team.

Commissioner Sewell made history as the first woman to lead the NYPD and she stepped in when the crime rate throughout the city was rising.

Mayor Adams has commended the work Sewell has done.

In the email she sent to the members of the NYPD, Sewell encouraged everyone to continue this work, writing in part: "There are people all over this city who want and appreciate you. They want safe streets, transit and housing. They are families, workers, tourists, business owners and students, and they depend on the NYPD. Please continue to do what you do well to secure this city."

"Commissioner Sewell carried out her role and she did it well. Look at the numbers, the numbers speak for themselves. You cannot lie when you see them. It was extremely brilliant to bring her on board, turn around morale, bring down crime. Really better involvement with our city." Adams said.

The mayor has declined to say who he's considering for the job, but it's likely First Deputy Police Commissioner Edward Caban who will be stepping in as interim commissioner.

This is the first time a Latino would be leading the NYPD.

As of now, it appears the commissioner's last public event will be overseeing a promotions ceremony in Queens later Friday morning.

Meanwhile, the Police Benevolent Association and the Detectives Endowment Association said Sewell's leadership and legacy wont be forgotten.

"This is a great loss, this is a really outstanding leader," Boyce said. "The men and women really respected her. And she carried herself with so much grace and discipline, and genuine sincerity."

