Politics

COVID News: Kellyanne Conway announces she tested positive for coronavirus

By Eyewitness News
WASHINGTON (WABC) -- Kellyanne Conway, who formerly served as one of President Trump's top political consultants and Counselor to the President announced on Twitter that she tested positive for COVID-19.



Conway, who is from Atco, New Jersey, said her symptoms were mild, and that she had a light cough. She has begun a quarantine process in consultation with her physicians.

She also attended Amy Coney Barrett's Supreme Court Nomination event.

ALSO READ | Notable figures who've said they have COVID-19 in the last day

In August, Conway said she was leaving the White House at the end of the month in order to focus on her family.
EMBED More News Videos

Kellyanne Conway, longtime counselor to President Trump, will leave the White House at end of the month, she said in a statement on Sunday, citing her need to focus on family.



Her husband, George has been an outspoken critic of President Trump. Also citing family matters, her husband stepped down from his role with the 'Lincoln Project,' a group of Republicans aimed at defeating Trump in November.

He tweeted early Friday morning upon learning about the President and First Lady's positive COVID diagnosis.



Conway's daughter, Claudia, has frequently spoken out against her mother, and went on TikTok to announce that her mother had tested positive.

----------
* Get Eyewitness News Delivered
* Follow us on YouTube
* More local news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts

Submit a News Tip
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
politicshealthcoronaviruspresident donald trumpkellyanne conwaycovid 19
Copyright © 2020 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Trump given remdesivir after COVID-19 positive test
Actor Rick Moranis sucker-punched in head on Upper West Side
Steve Barnes of Cellino & Barnes, killed in plane crash in NY
Notable figures who've said they have COVID-19 in the last day
2020 Census deadline extended to Oct. 31 after legal challenge
Eyewitness News Evening Update
COVID Updates: Cuomo continues focus on NY hot spots
Show More
Grand jury audio details moments before Breonna Taylor died
Worst case scenario with Trump's COVID case: What happens
'Full of fight and energy': Trump held NJ fundraiser hours before COVID diagnosis
'Open Streets: Restaurants': 4 locations added in NYC
Shock, sympathy, mockery: World reacts to Trump testing positive
More TOP STORIES News