Coronavirus

Kentucky Derby now set for September due to coronavirus

Flavien Prat rides Country House, left, to the finish line during the 145th running of the Kentucky Derby horse race at Churchill Downs Saturday, May 4, 2019, in Louisville, Ky. (AP Photo/Matt Slocum)

The Kentucky Derby was postponed from May to September on Tuesday because of the coronavirus pandemic.

Churchill Downs officials said the race will move from May 2 to Sept. 5, marking the first time in 75 years it won't be run on the first Saturday in May.



The last time the Derby wasn't held on the first Saturday in May was in 1945, when the federal government issued a ban on horse racing because of World War II.

The ban was lifted on May 8, and the Derby was held on June 9.

The only other year the Derby wasn't held in May was in 1901, when it was raced on April 29.

The date change still must be approved by the Kentucky Horse Racing Commission at its meeting Thursday.

The Derby is the latest major sporting event to be postponed or canceled because of the coronavirus outbreak, joining the men's and women's NCAA basketball tournaments and the Masters golf tournament.

Professional basketball, baseball and hockey leagues also have suspended their seasons.

The Courier-Journal of Louisville first reported the date change.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
sportsaction news sportscoronaviruskentucky derbyu.s. & world
Copyright © 2020 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.
CORONAVIRUS
LI cases over 50,000 with 1,800 deaths, Pride march postponed
NY farm offering contactless fresh produce pickup
Amid coronavirus, how well-staffed are Tri-State Area nursing homes?
DHS warns grocery stores, gas stations, COVID-19 testing sites of potential terror threats
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
New York's face covering rule now in effect
Cuomo fires back after Trump tweets criticisms during briefing
Coronavirus response: Bob Iger named to job recovery task force
Disney on Bway concert stream benefits artists impacted by COVID-19
Reopening NY 'going to be an incremental process,' Cuomo says
Trump gives governors options on how to reopen the economy
LI woman deals with cancer diagnosis amid COVID-19 pandemic
Show More
Doctor details struggle of connecting with patients while wearing PPE
Porch projects bringing families together during COVID-19
Designer's 'flower flash' brighten up NYC streets
Coronavirus: California vs. New York - A timeline of two states
Nursing home families feel helpless as death toll climbs
More TOP STORIES News