Arrest made after 2 young children pushed off bikes in Washington Square Park

Aaron Williams, 40, is suspected of first pushing a 5-year-old boy off his bicycle on Feb. 26.
He then reportedly kicked a 3-year-old girl in the knee last Wednesday, causing her to fall off her bike.
The suspect reportedly demanded that the young child and her nanny leave the park.
The young girl was not injured during the incident.
Williams was spotted by police Monday in the park.
He was charged with assault, harassment and acting in manner injurious to a child.
