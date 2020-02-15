NEW YORK (WABC) -- Kids Week is returning to the Intrepid Sea, Air and Space Museum.
The Intrepid is offering dozens of hands-on workshops, live animal shows, and interactive demonstrations.
This year's theme is "Full STEAM Ahead," celebrating science, technology, engineering, arts, and math.
The fun runs through next Saturday.
The special events are free with the price of admission.
----------
* Get Eyewitness News Delivered
* More Manhattan news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
* Follow us on YouTube
Kids Week returns to Intrepid Sea, Air and Space Museum in New York City
More Videos
TOP STORIES
Show More
More TOP STORIES News