Community & Events

Kids Week returns to Intrepid Sea, Air and Space Museum in New York City

By Eyewitness News
NEW YORK (WABC) -- Kids Week is returning to the Intrepid Sea, Air and Space Museum.

The Intrepid is offering dozens of hands-on workshops, live animal shows, and interactive demonstrations.

This year's theme is "Full STEAM Ahead," celebrating science, technology, engineering, arts, and math.

The fun runs through next Saturday.

The special events are free with the price of admission.

