Shocking video shows suspect assaulted NYPD officer in Kingsbridge with bottle

Tuesday, April 18, 2023 10:34AM
Officials say the officer was conducting a smoke shop inspection when 45-year-old Jose Garcia came up behind her to attack.

KINGSBRIDGE, the Bronx (WABC) -- Shocking video has been released of a man assaulting an NYPD officer in the Bronx.

The suspect walked up to officer in the Kingsbridge Section and hit her over the head with a bottle.

Officials say the officer was conducting a smoke shop inspection when 45-year-old Jose Garcia came up behind her to attack.

Garcia was quickly arrested and charged with a series of crimes, including assault, authorities said.

