Actor Kirk Cameron's Christmas caroling protest in California sparks backlash

By ABC7.com staff
THOUSAND OAKS, California -- Actor Kirk Cameron is facing sharp criticism after hosting a mass gathering of carolers at a Ventura County, California mall with few participants wearing masks in the middle of a massive coronavirus surge.

Cameron's caroling event was held Sunday evening outside The Oaks mall in Thousand Oaks.

Video of the event shows hundreds of people gathered to sing Christmas carols, few of them wearing masks or practicing social distancing.

It is generating backlash in Ventura County, which like most of Southern California is seeing a dangerous post-Thanksgiving surge in cases and hospitalizations linked to COVID-19.

Ventura County has reported nearly 27,000 COVID-19 cases since the start of the pandemic.

But on Monday alone, the county reported 2,651 new cases - a 10% increase in a single day.

The county has reported 199 deaths from the virus and 1,307 people hospitalized since the start of the pandemic.

Cameron is best known for starring as Mike Seaver in the sitcom "Growing Pains" which ran from 1985 to 1992. In more recent years he has been active as an evangelist Christian with a ministry based in the Los Angeles area.

He and others who gathered said they wanted to celebrate their God-given liberties.

On his Instagram account, Cameron urged people to attend the event. Afterward, he said, "People had such a great time. It lifted our spirits. Over 500 people gathered."

Local officials, however, say having that many people gather in one space without masks or physical distancing is irresponsible.

"Liberty and freedom are very fragile and they come with great responsibility," said Thousand Oaks Mayor Claudia Bill-de la Pena. "Continuing to hold large gatherings and ignoring all guidelines, I feel, is unchristian."
