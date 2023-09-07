Kitten rescued from drain 30 feet deep with 5,000-pound concrete cover

A kitten was rescued from a 30-feet-deep drain near Port Jefferson Station and is now in the care of Strong Island Animal Rescue.

The kitten was heard screaming from the bottom of the drain with a 5,000-pound concrete slab on top of it near Port Jefferson Station. Police and Strong Island Animal Rescue worked through the night using jacks and jaws of life to lift the slab of concrete.

First responders were able to lower a trap down to the kitten. The kitten was safely transported out of the drain and brought to Jefferson Animal Hospital.

The kitten is said to be in good health and will be ready for adoption soon through Strong Island Animal Rescue.

