Face masks delivered to mothers working at Long Island hospital

MORE CORONAVIRUS COVID-19 COVERAGE

EAST PATCHOGUE, Long Island (WABC) -- Thousands of KN95 masks were delivered to mothers who work at Long Island Community Hospital.Staffers from the Brookhaven Rail Terminal delivered the masks on Mother's Day.The personal equipment helps support a hospital vital to protecting people in the town of Brookhaven.They left notes on the boxes that read: "Happy, healthy Mother's Day to our favorite heroines!"Moms working in various nursing positions accepted the Mother's Day gifts.