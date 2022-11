Sweet reason to vote: Krispy Kreme giving all customers free donut this Election Day

Want a donut after you vote? Voters can head over to Krispy Kreme for a free donut today.

The gratification you feel after voting today may be pretty sweet, but so are Krispy Kreme donuts.

Participating Krispy Kreme stores across the country are giving away a free original glazed donut to all customers.

The Krispy Kreme's won't be checking to make sure you voted, but the company is hoping this freebie will encourage people to take part in every election.