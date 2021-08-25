COVID-19 vaccine

Krispy Kreme doubles free doughnut deal for those vaccinated against COVID-19

Krispy Kreme sweetens COVID-19 vaccination incentive

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. -- Krispy Kreme is sweetening its COVID vaccination doughnut deal.

With the announcement of Pfizer's FDA approval, the chain is upping its incentive for customers to get the shot.

In March, the North Carolina-based doughnut chain announced it would give anyone who showed their COVID-19 vaccination card a free doughnut every day through the rest of 2021.

From Aug. 30 to Sept. 5, the chain will now give away two free doughnuts each day to anyone who can prove they have gotten vaccinated.



The company will also be giving away heart-shaped Original Glazed doughnuts, in addition to the traditional Original Glazed.
