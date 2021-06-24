Food & Drink

Strawberry supermoon doughnut only available today at Krispy Kreme

EMBED <>More Videos

Krispy Kreme supermoon doughnut available 1-day only

RALEIGH, N.C. -- Krispy Kreme is celebrating the last supermoon of the year with a special sweet treat.

The North Carolina-based doughnut shop created a strawberry supermoon doughnut that will be available Thursday only.

WATCH: What is the strawberry supermoon and how can I see it?
EMBED More News Videos

AccuWeather reveals why the last supermoon of 2021 is called the strawberry supermoon.



The treat is filled with strawberry cream, dipped in strawberries and cream icing and topped with graham cracker moon dust.

The special, limited edition sweet treat is available at participating stores and through online ordering.

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
food & drinkncsupermoondoughnutskrispy kremedonuts
Copyright © 2021 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
TOP STORIES
1 dead in Florida building collapse
Exclusive: Firefighters rescue teen trapped in dressing room
NYC Pride: Everything you need to know
AccuWeather: Gorgeous again
Adams takes lead in NYC mayoral primary, Wiley and Garcia hold on
Who's left and what's next in the race for NYC mayor
NYC mayoral primary: How did your neighborhood vote?
Show More
Man shot in the mouth while driving on FDR Drive
Man struck by hit-and-run driver in Brooklyn while unloading car
NY lifts COVID state of emergency, last call for to-go cocktails
COVID Updates: CDC says no booster shots needed yet
Britney Spears asks judge to free her from conservatorship
More TOP STORIES News