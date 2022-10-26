Discovery sparks calls to change Long Island street named after KKK member

The latest object of cancel culture is a street in Long Island

A Long Island Street named for a member of the KKK is the latest object of cancel culture.

MELVILLE, Long Island (WABC) -- What do Kanye West and a street on Long Island have in common?

They have all felt the force of cancel culture this month.

A street in Melville named Ruland Road was originally dedicated to Judson Floyd Ruland, who was a member of the Ku Klux Klan.

According to Newsday, a cataloger at Farmingdale State College found a connection between the street name and a KKK member during routine property records in June. This finding has since sparked calls to rename the street.

Documents show that Ruland's funeral in 1925 was attended by more than 200 KKK members from nearby towns.

