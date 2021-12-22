Shots fired during fight inside LA Fitness on Long Island; Suspect in custody

Suffolk County Police say the incident happened at an LA Fitness on Deer Park Avenue in North Babylon just before 8 p.m.
They say two men got into an altercation and one of them fired a gun inside the gym.
Luckily, the bullet didn't hit anyone.
The other man did suffer injuries, however, they were not life-threatening.
The injured man was taken to a local hospital.
