Shots fired during fight inside LA Fitness on Long Island; Suspect in custody

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7ny.com/video/embed/?pid=11346055" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Jim Dolan interviews a woman who recounts a violent attack on the Herald Square subway platform that left her badly beaten.

NORTH BABYLON, New York (WABC) -- An investigation is underway after a man fired a gun inside a gym on Long Island Tuesday night.Suffolk County Police say the incident happened at an LA Fitness on Deer Park Avenue in North Babylon just before 8 p.m.They say two men got into an altercation and one of them fired a gun inside the gym.Luckily, the bullet didn't hit anyone.The other man did suffer injuries, however, they were not life-threatening.The injured man was taken to a local hospital.----------