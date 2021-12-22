Shots fired during fight inside LA Fitness on Long Island; Suspect in custody

By Eyewitness News
EMBED <>More Videos

Shots fired during fight inside Long Island gym; Suspect arrested

NORTH BABYLON, New York (WABC) -- An investigation is underway after a man fired a gun inside a gym on Long Island Tuesday night.

Suffolk County Police say the incident happened at an LA Fitness on Deer Park Avenue in North Babylon just before 8 p.m.

They say two men got into an altercation and one of them fired a gun inside the gym.

ALSO READ | Woman grabbed from behind and attacked on New York City subway platform
EMBED More News Videos

Jim Dolan interviews a woman who recounts a violent attack on the Herald Square subway platform that left her badly beaten.



Luckily, the bullet didn't hit anyone.

The other man did suffer injuries, however, they were not life-threatening.

The injured man was taken to a local hospital.


----------
* More Long Island news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
* Follow us on YouTube
Submit a News Tip
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
north babylonsuffolk countygymshots firedshooting
Copyright © 2021 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
TOP STORIES
COVID omicron variant symptoms to know
NYC offers $100 booster incentive, opens new testing sites
Mystery donor sends box full of cash to NYC college
Girl, 10, dies after participating in dangerous social media trend
Near record COVID cases in New Jersey
AccuWeather: Damp start followed by some sun
Perfectly preserved baby dinosaur discovered curled up inside its egg
Show More
Hell's kitchen wine shop closes over COVID concerns
Brawl breaks out inside Miami airport; 2 charged
Man hospitalized after being struck by MTA bus in NYC
Man poses as UPS deliveryman, children zip tied in home invasion
Long Island infant needs a new heart 2 years after sister's transplant
More TOP STORIES News