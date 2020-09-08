Health & Fitness

This single test promises to detect COVID-19, the flu and RSV

LabCorp on Tuesday announced the launch of the first testing method to simultaneously detect for COVID-19, influenza A / B, and respiratory syncytial virus (RSV) ahead of flu season.

The test is available to patients through doctors and other healthcare providers and the company has also submitted an application to the FDA to offer the test through its at-home test collection kit.

Pending authorization by the FDA, the at-home test would allow patients to find out if they have the flu, COVID-19, or RSV.

The at-home test uses a short swab that is inserted into the patient's nostril.

"Individuals infected with COVID-19, influenza A / B, or RSV, often experience similar symptoms of cough, fever, chest tightness, and body aches, providing a potential surge of patients seeking testing," said Dr. Brian Caveney, chief medical officer and president of LabCorp Diagnostics.
