Families and friends spent Monday trying to make a few more summer memories. Sonia Rincon reports live from Coney Island.

Labor Day: Visitors and residents hit Coney Island to mark the unofficial end of summer

CONEY ISLAND, Brooklyn (WABC) -- Summer is not over for another two and a half weeks, but the weather in New York City on Labor Day was hot enough to feel like July.

For many in Brooklyn, the favored place to spend the last summer holiday was Coney Island.

"We're going back to school tomorrow," said Victoria Tsui. "Just walk the boardwalk, get some color on the beach and dip our feet in the water."

Umbrellas and tents filled out the beach on what was a scorching Labor Day.

As visitors wondered where the summer went and why so many weekend were rainy, the long days of sandcastles and sizzling summer treats are now winding down on the boardwalk.

Before that day comes, however, families and friends spent Monday trying to make a few more summer memories.

