Travel

Passengers rush to get back home on busiest travel day of season

By
EMBED <>More Videos

Passengers rush to get back home on busiest travel day of season

EAST ELMHURST, Queens (WABC) -- It's the post-Thanksgiving rush to get back home - Sunday is typically one of the busiest travel days of the holiday stretch.

At LaGuardia Airport, Eyewitness News found a mixed bag.

James McCall had just about had it as he went to board his flight in Terminal A.

"Traveled about 12 hours on Tuesday and traveling from 7 a.m. to landing in Denver at midnight," he said.



However, it was nothing compared to this day in 2019 when TSA agents across the country screened a record 2.9 million passengers. That was before COVID forced authorities to ground flights at airports all over the world.

MORE NEWS | Fauci says omicron variant will 'inevitably' arrive in US
EMBED More News Videos

While the new omicron variant of the COVID-19 virus has not yet been detected in the United States, it will "inevitably" arrive, Dr. Anthony Fauci said Sunday.



----------
* More Queens news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
* Follow us on YouTube


Submit a News Tip
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
traveleast elmhurstnew york cityqueensholidaytravelair travellaguardia airportthanksgivingcommutingholiday travel
Copyright © 2021 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
TOP STORIES
COVID Updates: Global cases up 11% last week, omicron risk high
31 CityMDs temporarily close, NY opens more COVID testing sites
Eric Adams to be sworn in as NYC mayor after Times Square ball drop
Son accused of shooting parents on Christmas in LI mansion
Why CDC doesn't require testing at end of isolation: Director
Tax season 2022: 3 changes to know about before filing your taxes
Mom: Amazon Alexa encouraged child to touch coin to exposed outlet
Show More
Queen Mary 2 cruise won't return to NY amid COVID concerns
NJ city implements mask mandate as COVID cases soar statewide
Which states are raising the minimum wage in 2022
AccuWeather: Damp start then mostly cloudy
Friendly family man's 50-year secret: He was fugitive, too
More TOP STORIES News