1 dead after car crashes into home in Lakewood

LAKEWOOD, New Jersey (WABC) -- One person is dead after a car slammed into a house in New Jersey.

It happened just after 9:30 p.m. Monday on South Clover Street in Lakewood.

Video showed the car flipped upside down on the front lawn of the home.



Two other people were hurt, including at least one person who was inside the home at the time of the crash.

It was not immediately clear what caused the driver to lose control.

