Lamborghini crashes in Queens; driver and passenger flee damaged car

The vehicle crashed at the intersection of 38th Avenue and 30th Street just after 4 a.m.
Two people jumped out of the high end vehicle and fled on foot.
Video from NewsCopter 7 showed damage to the passenger side door. And the rear passenger side wheel was missing.
No injuries were reported and police were still investigating hours later.
