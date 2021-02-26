Traffic

Lamborghini crashes in Queens; driver and passenger flee damaged car

ASTORIA, Queens (WABC) -- A bright yellow Lamborghini crashed in Astoria, Queens, and the occupants fled the scene.

The vehicle crashed at the intersection of 38th Avenue and 30th Street just after 4 a.m.

Two people jumped out of the high end vehicle and fled on foot.

Video from NewsCopter 7 showed damage to the passenger side door. And the rear passenger side wheel was missing.

No injuries were reported and police were still investigating hours later.

A family of four bonded dogs is looking for a new forever home after both their owner and her dad died of COVID-19.



