Style & Fashion

Laolu Senbanjo designs mayor's 'End Gun Violence' tux for Met Gala

EMBED <>More Videos

Laolu Senbanjo designs mayor's 'End Gun Violence' Met Gala tux

NEW YORK CITY (WABC) -- Mayor Eric Adams hit the red carpet for his first Met Gala Monday night, and despite his excitement, he used the moment to talk about the countless lives lost to gun violence in New York City and around the country.

He wore a tuxedo that read "End Gun Violence" on the back, designed by Laolu Senbanjo, a local immigrant from Nigeria.

"We know this age, the gilded age, was an age where so many people were exploited," Adams said. "We're not going to return to that exploitation. We're going to be united together. That's my role as the mayor."

When it comes to art, Laolu's philosophy is "everything is my canvas," and this time, it was the mayor of New York City.

"He said, 'Yo, the Met Gala is coming up, I would like us to make something,'" he said. "I'm like, 'Are you kidding me? Let's do it.'"

ALSO READ | Met Gala returns as stars don bold shimmery gilded era looks
EMBED More News Videos

Sandy Kenyon reports live from the 2022 Met Gala red carpet where tonight's theme is 'gilded glamour.'


He was still on cloud nine Tuesday at his studio in Sunset Park. His intricate hand-painted creations have graced many icons, but this was a defining moment.

"There's a time of reckoning, and with the Met Gala, the platform, and this year's theme, something in there just hit me," he said. "I felt like, yeah, there's a lot that could be said."

That theme was Gilded Glamour, a throwback to the gilded age.

"It wasn't such a happy era for people that look like me, so I wanted to pay homage to those souls, those ancestors, who actually paved the way for me to be here," Laolu said.

Masks were a key symbol in the Yoruba culture of Laolu's native Nigeria, and his work is very intentional, called Afromysterics. When done on skin, it is the Sacred Art of the Ori.

"If I want to draw on you, for example, I take a vibe off of you," he said. "Aura is also very powerful. She's not to be messed with."

He works fast, creating the mayor's one-of-a-kind piece in less than 72 hours. He's just grateful to share his art and voice with the world.

"Art can be a tool, and artists can survive, take a bet on yourself," he said. "And I'm excited to be here."

RELATED | New Met exhibit examines American fashion, frame by frame
EMBED More News Videos

"In America: An Anthology of Fashion" is launching at the Metropolitan Museum of Art with Monday's Met Gala, opening to the public May 7.



----------
* Get Eyewitness News Delivered
* More Manhattan news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
* Follow us on YouTube
Submit a News Tip
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
style & fashionnew york cityred carpet fashioneric adamsgun violencefashion
Copyright © 2022 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
TOP STORIES
Video shows shooting outside smoke shop that left 1 dead, 2 wounded
Chief justice confirms authenticity of leaked draft in abortion case
Tri-State reacts to leaked draft of Supreme Court abortion opinion
Higher court rejects Trump's appeal of contempt ruling, daily fine
Faulty fan blamed for subway cameras not working during shooting
AccuWeather: Showers and t-storms
Suffolk County announces new Lost Pet Network
Show More
Army veteran and quadruple amputee visits NYC to mark 'Alive Day'
6-year-old burn victim released from Connecticut hospital
Worker dies after falling from lift at Jersey Shore amusement park
Hoboken begins removing abandoned boats from Weehawken Cove
Man beaten, stabbed, and robbed by group in Midtown Manhattan
More TOP STORIES News