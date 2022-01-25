caught on camera

Dramatic video shows Los Angeles police sergeant save baby from choking

EMBED <>More Videos

Dramatic video shows LAPD sergeant save baby from choking

LOS ANGELES -- A Los Angeles police sergeant is being hailed a hero after harrowing bodycam footage video captured the moment he saved a baby who was choking and not breathing.

The footage, released Monday, begins with a father begging for help and running toward the sergeant last week as he holds his unconscious child.

"Please officer! Please! I don't know what's wrong!" the man cries out.

The father watches helplessly as the sergeant calls dispatch to get an ambulance to the scene for the baby girl.

As the sergeant works to clear the girl's airway, the worried mother arrives and yells out "Please! What's going on?!"

The sergeant begins patting the child on her back to help clear her airway. To the relief of everyone, the girl began to breathe.

CHP officer saves choking 6-month-old baby along 101 Freeway
EMBED More News Videos

A CHP officer came to the rescue and saved a 6-month-old infant who was choking on a cherry in a vehicle along the 101 Freeway.



According to the Los Angeles Police Department, the sergeant found a "choking hazard inside the child's airway," and he performed a finger sweep and back thrust to help her breathe again.

"As a result of his efforts, the unknown choking hazard dislodged and the child regained consciousness," police said.

The baby was taken to a hospital and is in stable condition, according to a news release.

The name of the sergeant has not been made public.

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
californialapdbabypolicechokingcaught on camerabody cameras
Copyright © 2022 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
CAUGHT ON CAMERA
Video of NJ police officer threatening to beat man goes viral
VIDEO: Sea lion gets help after somehow making its way onto freeway
Thief steals $72,000 in cash from NYC grocery store
Unlikely porch pirate caught on video stealing holiday package
TOP STORIES
2nd NYPD officer dies from injuries in Harlem shooting
Man shot during dispute in Jacobi Hospital waiting room
Judge grants stay in NY mask mandate case, keeping it in effect
AccuWeather: Back to bitter; Alert for Saturday
90-year-old woman beaten in bed during NJ home invasion
How to get free N95 masks from pharmacies, community health centers
Mother, 2 young children reported missing in New Jersey
Show More
Sarah Palin allegedly flouted COVID rules by dining indoors
Search on for group that robbed bodega, stabbed employee
Biden Fox News: President caught swearing at reporter
Elton John postpones Dallas tour dates due to COVID-positive test
Woman beaten, robbed in attempted rape in Queens
More TOP STORIES News