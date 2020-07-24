2 men wanted in burglary of $17K in laptops from Bronx school

BRONX (WABC) -- There is a search underway for two men accused of stealing thousands of dollars in laptops from a Bronx school.Police say one man broke a side window and jumped into the Headstart School on Gerard Avenue, while another acted as a lookout.It happened on June 13 at around 8:30 p.m.Surveillance video shows the men running off after grabbing the laptops.The laptops were worth about $17,000.Anyone with information in regard to the identities of these individuals is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).----------