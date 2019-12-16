Firefighters battling large fire at warehouse in Woodbridge, NJ

By Eyewitness News
WOODBRIDGE, New Jersey (WABC) -- Firefighters are battling a fire burning at a warehouse in New Jersey.

The fire broke out at about 12:30 p.m. Monday and has engulfed the Bayshore Recycling Center in Woodbridge. Part of the roof has collapsed, officials say.

Officials believe the fire started in the center of the building, where cardboard is recycled.

The cause of the fire is still not clear. No injuries have been reported.

----------
* More New Jersey news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
* Follow us on YouTube
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
woodbridgemiddlesex countybuilding firefire
Copyright © 2019 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
"I want justice!" Dad confronts daughter's alleged attacker in court
AccuWeather: Wintry mess across the Tri-State
Union boss sorry after saying murdered student was buying drugs
Amber Alert issued for 2 kids last seen playing in front yard
Video shows UPS worker tossing package into Connecticut home
Man risks life during lunch break to rescue three deer
Shooting wounds man, sends bullet flying into CT classroom
Show More
NYCHA tops worst landlord list in NYC
Family, friends, fellow officers mourn NJ officer at wake
Man possibly linked to Jersey City shootout appears in court
Lawsuit: Bloomberg's sexist remarks fostered degrading culture
19-year-old arrested in mercury spill at Houston shopping center
More TOP STORIES News