Firefighters battling large fire at warehouse in Woodbridge, NJ

WOODBRIDGE, New Jersey (WABC) -- Firefighters are battling a fire burning at a warehouse in New Jersey.The fire broke out at about 12:30 p.m. Monday and has engulfed the Bayshore Recycling Center in Woodbridge. Part of the roof has collapsed, officials say.Officials believe the fire started in the center of the building, where cardboard is recycled.The cause of the fire is still not clear. No injuries have been reported.----------