Latino Justice 50th Anniversary Awards Gala held in Manhattan

NEW YORK (WABC) -- It was a special night - honoring an organization that has spent 50 years helping to make a difference.

The annual awards gala for Latino Justice was held on Thursday in Manhattan. Eyewitness News' Sonia Rincon served as emcee.

It started 40 years ago by three attorneys from Puerto Rico - who fought inequalities against Puerto Ricans in New York City.

One of the night's honorees was Horacio Guttierez, who is a Senior Vice President at the Walt Disney Company.

