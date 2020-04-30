Manahattan laundromat robbery caught on camera in Kips Bay

By Eyewitness News
KIPS BAY, Manhattan (WABC) -- New video shows a man in a mask robbing a Manhattan laundromat at gunpoint.

You can see the suspect pull a gun out of his jacket and threaten a 31-year-old worker.

It happened Wednesday afternoon on Lexington Avenue in Kips Bay.

The gunman got away with $600.

The laundromat employee was not hurt.

