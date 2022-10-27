Laura Kavanagh to be named New York City's next FDNY fire commissioner

Kavanagh has been serving as acting FDNY commissioner since February. Janice Yu reports.

NEW YORK CITY (WABC) -- Laura Kavanagh will be named New York City's next fire commissioner today.

She will also become the first woman to lead the FDNY in its 157-year history.

Kavanagh has been serving as acting FDNY commissioner since February.

She's been at the helm of the nation's largest fire department since Daniel Nigro stepped down as commissioner without naming a successor.

Nigro appointed Kavanagh as his second-in-command in 2017.

