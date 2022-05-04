Plea deal likely for Long Island teacher accused of injecting teen with COVID vaccine

By Eyewitness News
EMBED <>More Videos

Teacher who allegedly injected teen with vaccine offered plea agreement

SEA CLIFF, Long Island (WABC) -- A science teacher on Long Island who is accused of injecting a 17-year-old friend of her son's with a COVID-19 vaccine without his parents' consent has been offered a plea deal.

Prosecutors say 54-year-old Laura Parker Russo could plead guilty to a misdemeanor charge when she returns to court June 13.

She would be required to serve 50 hours of community service, and if she stays out of legal trouble, she would have her charges dismissed and the case sealed.

The Nassau District Attorney's Office offer is on the table "based on the defendant's long-standing ties to the community and her lack of a criminal record."

Russo, a biology teacher from Herricks High School, was seen on a Snapchat video allegedly administering a Johnson & Johnson coronavirus vaccine to the boy.

The incident happened on New Years Eve inside her home in Sea Cliff.

"I don't know what her motivation was, obviously," Nassau District Attorney Anne Donnelly said after the arrest. "As you're aware, there was a video made of it. It was almost treated as if they were doing something funny. And it's not funny when you're breaking the law and injecting children."

Russo has been a teacher for 35 years and has six kids of her own.

While Russo is not a licensed medical professional, her defense attorney Michael DerGarabedian argued that she has diabetic family members and is "constantly giving medicine."

"There was no ill-intented motive," DerGarabedian said. "She wasn't making money. She wasn't trying to hurt anybody. So figure it out yourself. She was trying to do good."

ALSO READ | 6-year-old burn victim released from Connecticut hospital
EMBED More News Videos

Some states had already been preparing for the potential that the high court could weaken or overturn Roe v. Wade. Marcus Solis has more for ABC7NY.



----------
* More Long Island news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
* Follow us on YouTube
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
sea cliffnassau countyteacher arrestedteachercovid 19 vaccine
Copyright © 2022 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
TOP STORIES
NJ police standoff with armed man ends peacefully, lockdown lifted
Kidd Creole sentenced to 16 years in prison for NYC murder
Dave Chappelle attacked onstage at Netflix show in Los Angeles
Young fan has tears of joy after being gifted Aaron Judge's HR ball
Driver smashes car all the way into Verona medical building
Teen charged with raping Long Island woman in front of her daughter
Who leaked Supreme Court draft opinion on abortion?
Show More
2 men found dead inside NY home during missing person investigation
What to know as NJ's single-use plastic bag ban goes into effect
Garth Brooks concert at LSU registers as earthquake on Richter scale
AccuWeather: Showers and t-storms
Man who assaulted crew, duct taped to seat on Philly plane sentenced
More TOP STORIES News